Nuvoco Vistas Reports Mixed Financial Fortunes for FY26

Nuvoco Vistas Corp, the building materials arm of the Nirma Group, reported a 15% drop in its consolidated profit to Rs 140.81 crore for the March quarter of FY2025-26. Last year, the company noted a profit of Rs 165.54 crore during the same period, according to regulatory filings.

Despite the profit decline, Nuvoco Vistas saw a robust 8.7% rise in revenue, reaching Rs 3,306.75 crore in the quarter. Total expenses also saw an increase of 7.27%, touching Rs 3,028.04 crore. Meanwhile, the company's total annual income soared by 9.5% to Rs 11,362.35 crore in FY26.

The firm announced plans to establish a bulk cement terminal in Gujarat, a strategic move aimed at expanding market reach. Managing Director Jayakumar Krishnaswamy highlighted the substantial growth in EBITDA and PAT, underscoring the efficacy of their strategic focus on premiumisation and cost optimisation.

(With inputs from agencies.)