Massive Pileup on Colorado Highway Leaves Multiple Injured

On Tuesday, a massive pileup involving approximately 70 vehicles on a snowy stretch of highway in Colorado resulted in eight people being hospitalized, authorities reported.

The incident took place on the eastbound side of Interstate 70 in Clear Creek County, around 80 kilometres west of Denver. As a precaution, officials decided to close the highway, the Colorado State Patrol confirmed in a statement.

Out of 19 individuals assessed for injuries, eight were hospitalized, with one person sustaining serious bodily injuries. Images circulating online reveal the involvement of multiple semitrucks, with vehicles damaged and debris scattered across the road. The exact cause of the pileup remains unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)