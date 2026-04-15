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Massive Pileup on Colorado Highway Leaves Multiple Injured

A major vehicle pileup involving around 70 vehicles on a snowy Colorado highway led to the hospitalizations of eight people. The crash prompted the closure of the eastbound section of Interstate 70. Officials are investigating the cause as images show extensive damage to several semitrucks and vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Denver | Updated: 15-04-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 11:26 IST
Massive Pileup on Colorado Highway Leaves Multiple Injured
  • Country:
  • United States

On Tuesday, a massive pileup involving approximately 70 vehicles on a snowy stretch of highway in Colorado resulted in eight people being hospitalized, authorities reported.

The incident took place on the eastbound side of Interstate 70 in Clear Creek County, around 80 kilometres west of Denver. As a precaution, officials decided to close the highway, the Colorado State Patrol confirmed in a statement.

Out of 19 individuals assessed for injuries, eight were hospitalized, with one person sustaining serious bodily injuries. Images circulating online reveal the involvement of multiple semitrucks, with vehicles damaged and debris scattered across the road. The exact cause of the pileup remains unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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