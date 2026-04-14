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Tragedy on Rajasthan Roads: A Tale of Two Fatal Accidents

Six people died and two were critically injured in separate road accidents in Barmer and Dungarpur, Rajasthan. A car and pickup collision led to four fatalities in Barmer, while two youths perished in a motorcycle-tractor crash in Dungarpur. Identities are being verified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:27 IST
Tragedy on Rajasthan Roads: A Tale of Two Fatal Accidents
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Six individuals lost their lives, and two more were critically injured in two road accidents in Rajasthan, specifically in the Barmer and Dungarpur districts, according to police reports on Tuesday.

In Barmer, a car collided head-on with a pickup jeep, resulting in the deaths of four passengers, including a woman and a child, with both vehicles extensively damaged. The victims were pronounced dead upon reaching the hospital, while the jeep driver received severe injuries.

In Dungarpur, a motorcycle crashed into a tractor-trolley, claiming the lives of two young men identified as Kishan and Praveen, with the tractor driver critically injured and under hospital care. The deceased were transported to Simalwara hospital for further procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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