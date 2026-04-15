Shifts in Global Strategies: Financial Times Highlights

In today's financial headlines, China has instructed shipping giants Maersk and MSC to halt their operations at Panama Canal ports, marking a notable geopolitical influence in maritime affairs.

Keir Starmer's defense strategy faces challenges as soaring costs undermine its implementation, drawing criticism from former NATO chief, George Robertson.

BP initiates a major restructure, splitting the company into upstream and downstream units, a strategic move under new CEO Meg O'Neill. Additionally, concerns rise as the IMF lowers the UK's economic growth forecast, predicting the nation's slowest growth among G7 countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)