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AI's Role in Legal Documentation: Boon or Ethical Dilemma?

The rapid adoption of AI in India's legal field is sparking debates on ethics, accuracy, and accountability. Courts warn of misconduct from unchecked AI usage, stressing advocate responsibility. Experts call for balanced AI use—an aid, not a replacement for human judgment—to uphold legal integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 13:24 IST
AI's Role in Legal Documentation: Boon or Ethical Dilemma?
Supreme Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The rising use of artificial intelligence (AI) in legal work is generating significant debate within India's legal community. As AI tools become more embedded in drafting, summarizing, and research tasks due to their swift data handling, concerns mount over their ethical implications and impact on professional accountability and accuracy.

The Supreme Court has reported instances of incorrect AI-generated citations. Such errors, termed as misconduct, highlight the need for professionals to assume accountability. In response, several High Courts are stepping in. The Punjab and Haryana High Court cautioned against AI in judgments. The Gujarat High Court restricts AI to administrative roles, avoiding judicial decisions.

In a notable case, AI analysis influenced a compensation decision by the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority. Legal minds like Sanjeev Kapoor stress AI's validity lies in judicious use, requiring rigorous lawyer verification. CV Raghu and Jagdish Mitra echo calls for AI to serve as a supervised tool, ensuring tech efficiency does not override justice imperatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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