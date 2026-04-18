Left Menu

Tourism in Turmoil: Sri Lanka's Struggle Amid West Asia Conflict

Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka dropped drastically in March due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, impacting key transit routes. Despite previous positive trends in January and February, the decline was significant. India emerged as the largest market, maintaining stability in tourist numbers despite the regional disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 18-04-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 13:53 IST
Tourism in Turmoil: Sri Lanka's Struggle Amid West Asia Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The tourism industry in Sri Lanka has faced a significant setback with arrivals plummeting in March, attributed to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, according to the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA).

January and February saw a positive trend with arrivals of 277,327 and 279,328, respectively. However, March experienced a drastic downturn, with numbers falling to 183,979.

India has emerged as the largest inbound market, accounting for 47,533 arrivals. Its geographic proximity and strong air connectivity have insulated it from disruptions, offering stability amidst the decline in European tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tharoor Stands Firm: Navigating Women's Reservation and Democracy

Tharoor Stands Firm: Navigating Women's Reservation and Democracy

 India
2
Tensions Surge in the Strait: Iran Tightens Grip Amid Rising Conflict

Tensions Surge in the Strait: Iran Tightens Grip Amid Rising Conflict

 Global
3
India Launches Rs 12,980 Crore Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool to Safeguard Trade

India Launches Rs 12,980 Crore Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool to Safeguard T...

 India
4
India's Maritime Insurance Move: Ensuring Sovereignty Amid Global Tensions

India's Maritime Insurance Move: Ensuring Sovereignty Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and SDG 12: Why data-driven marketing alone cannot ensure responsible consumption

AI creates both inclusion and exclusion in labor markets

AI can’t deliver climate gains without strong governance and capacity building

Sustainable consumption trends are reshaping global food supply chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026