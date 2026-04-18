Tourism in Turmoil: Sri Lanka's Struggle Amid West Asia Conflict

The tourism industry in Sri Lanka has faced a significant setback with arrivals plummeting in March, attributed to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, according to the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA).

January and February saw a positive trend with arrivals of 277,327 and 279,328, respectively. However, March experienced a drastic downturn, with numbers falling to 183,979.

India has emerged as the largest inbound market, accounting for 47,533 arrivals. Its geographic proximity and strong air connectivity have insulated it from disruptions, offering stability amidst the decline in European tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)