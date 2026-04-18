Yogi Adityanath Slams Defeat of Women's Reservation Bill as 'Betrayal'
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the defeat of a constitutional amendment for women's reservation in legislatures as a betrayal of women's rights. With 298 votes in favor and 230 against, the bill lacked the required majority. The bill aimed to increase Lok Sabha seats and ensure 33% reservation for women.
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- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called the defeat of the constitutional amendment bill for women's reservation a significant setback for women's rights in India. The bill, which failed in Parliament, sought to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats and secure 33% reservation for women.
The proposed amendment was defeated despite 298 members voting in support, falling short of the required two-thirds majority of 352 votes. The bill aimed to operationalize women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary elections by increasing Lok Sabha seats to 816 after adjustments based on the 2011 Census.
Adityanath condemned the opposition, alleging an 'anti-women mindset' and described the outcome as a dark chapter in Indian democracy. He affirmed that the NDA, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, would persist in its efforts to empower and protect women's rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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