Karnataka Pioneers Alcohol Tax Reforms with AIB Model

The Karnataka government has unveiled a draft notification proposing significant excise reforms in the Alcohol-in-Beverage (AIB)-based duty structure. Aimed at boosting state revenue, these changes are also expected to contribute to public health by promoting moderation in alcohol consumption, according to the Brewers Association of India (BAI).

BAI called the Karnataka Excise (Excise Duties and Fees Amendment) Rules, 2026, a watershed moment. The proposed taxation system targets the alcohol content rather than the accompanying water, aligning with the WHO-recommended gold standard for alcohol taxation.

The reforms promise to streamline the alcobev sector by introducing a simplified taxation framework, online approvals, and deregulation of price fixation. The Karnataka government hopes these modifications will optimize revenue while creating tourism opportunities around breweries.

(With inputs from agencies.)