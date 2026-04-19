Mumbai Concert Tragedy: Bouncer's Arrest Exposes Drug Network

A bouncer involved in the tragic overdose incident at a Mumbai concert was apprehended on Sunday, further unraveling the extent of a drug network entangled with the music event.

Authorities revealed that Pradip Arvind Gupta, tasked with security, allegedly accepted bribes to permit two individuals without tickets to distribute drugs within the venue. This arrest accentuates the growing list of ten detainees related to the case, including six purported drug suppliers.

The concert, shadowed by the unfortunate demise of two MBA students who reportedly consumed ecstasy and alcohol, has raised concerns about security and drug use at entertainment venues, prompting swift legal actions and investigations by the Vanrai police.

(With inputs from agencies.)