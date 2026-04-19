El Al Takes Flight: Connecting Israel and Argentina

El Al Israel Airlines announced plans to launch direct flights to Argentina this year, marking the airline's longest route to date, according to Chairman Amikam Ben-Zvi.

The news was disclosed during a press conference attended by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Argentine President Javier Milei. In addition to this major aviation development, the two nations signed bilateral cooperation agreements, which included provisions for expanding air travel.

President Milei revealed that the flights are expected to begin in December, promising to strengthen ties between the two countries through increased connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)