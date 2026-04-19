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El Al Takes Flight: Connecting Israel and Argentina

El Al Israel Airlines will start direct flights to Argentina, marking its longest route. The announcement, made by Chairman Amikam Ben-Zvi, followed a conference where Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Milei signed bilateral agreements, including aviation cooperation, aiming to launch the route by December.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-04-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 21:45 IST
El Al Takes Flight: Connecting Israel and Argentina
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  • Israel

El Al Israel Airlines announced plans to launch direct flights to Argentina this year, marking the airline's longest route to date, according to Chairman Amikam Ben-Zvi.

The news was disclosed during a press conference attended by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Argentine President Javier Milei. In addition to this major aviation development, the two nations signed bilateral cooperation agreements, which included provisions for expanding air travel.

President Milei revealed that the flights are expected to begin in December, promising to strengthen ties between the two countries through increased connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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