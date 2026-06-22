Moldova Hospitals Get Major Boost Through EU Energy Investment

Moldova's healthcare system is set to receive a significant upgrade as the European Investment Bank's development arm, EIB Global, expands its support for the country's hospital modernisation efforts through a new European Union-backed investment package focused on energy efficiency and better healthcare infrastructure.

The latest funding includes an additional €10 million grant provided by the European Union through its Neighbourhood Investment Platform and managed by EIB Global. The money will support renovation work in selected public hospitals, helping healthcare facilities reduce energy use, lower operating expenses, and provide more comfortable and reliable environments for patients and medical staff. The new grant strengthens the wider Moldova Energy Efficiency Project, increasing total investment in the modernisation of 10 public hospitals across the country to €72.4 million.

Hospital Upgrades Expected to Benefit More Than One Million Patients

The large-scale project is designed to improve healthcare facilities that serve communities across Moldova while addressing the country's energy efficiency goals. More than one million patients and over 10,000 healthcare workers are expected to benefit from the upgrades every year once the renovations are completed. Officials estimate that energy consumption in participating hospitals could be reduced by around 40%, creating substantial savings that can be redirected toward healthcare services and patient care. The programme covers approximately 203,000 square metres of hospital space nationwide. Renovation work is expected to continue through July 2028.

Planned improvements include thermal insulation of buildings, replacement of outdated windows and doors, modernisation of heating and ventilation systems, installation of energy-efficient lighting, and the addition of photovoltaic solar panels. The project also includes accessibility improvements and upgraded fire safety systems, creating safer and more comfortable facilities for everyone using the hospitals. Officials say these changes will not only improve energy performance but will also create healthier indoor environments, helping medical staff work more effectively while improving the experience of patients receiving treatment.

Government Highlights Benefits for Communities and Energy Security

Moldovan Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu described the investment as a clear example of how European support is producing visible improvements in the daily lives of citizens. He said Europe is reflected not only through political partnerships and institutional cooperation but also through practical investments that improve essential public services. According to Munteanu, modern hospitals that consume less energy can dedicate more resources to patient care, creating better outcomes for communities throughout the country.

Energy Minister Dorin Junghietu emphasized the importance of reducing energy consumption in buildings, which remain among the largest energy users in Moldova. He noted that improving efficiency in public infrastructure is one of the quickest and most effective ways to lower energy costs while strengthening the country's energy security. The minister added that the project supports Moldova's broader climate commitments and development objectives by reducing waste, lowering emissions, and improving the performance of public facilities.

European Partners Back Moldova's Sustainable Development Goals

European Union Ambassador to Moldova Iwona Piórko said the initiative demonstrates how European support can generate direct benefits for citizens. She noted that more efficient hospitals will provide better conditions for patients and healthcare workers while reducing operating expenses and supporting higher-quality medical services. According to Piórko, the investment reflects the European Union's broader commitment to helping Moldova build a greener, more resilient, and more sustainable future.

EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer highlighted the often-overlooked role that healthcare infrastructure plays in the quality of medical treatment. While doctors, nurses, and medical technology are central to healthcare delivery, he said the condition of hospital buildings also has a major impact on patient wellbeing and staff performance.

Reliable heating during winter, effective ventilation systems, comfortable indoor temperatures, and modern facilities all contribute to better healthcare experiences. Nehammer said the investment will help create these conditions across Moldova's hospital network while reducing energy costs and increasing resilience.

As renovation work progresses over the coming years, the project is expected to transform key healthcare facilities across the country, combining modern medical environments with greater energy efficiency. The initiative represents one of Moldova's largest healthcare infrastructure improvement efforts and highlights the growing focus on sustainable public services that deliver both economic and social benefits.