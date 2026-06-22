Panama's Balboa, Cristobal ports see recovery in container transit

Panama's container transit at Balboa and Cristobal ports has shown a positive trend towards recovery after a slump in February, with significant increases in May.

Reuters | Panamas Ports Authority On Monday Said That Container Transit Along Its Balboa And Cristobal Ports Saw A Positive Trend Towards Recovery Following The Slump In Transit Seen In February After The Government Annulled Key Contracts And Took Control Of The Administration Of The Ports The Balboa Port | Updated: 22-06-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 21:23 IST
Panama's Balboa, Cristobal ports see recovery in container transit
  • Country:
  • Panama

Panama's ​Ports ‌Authority on Monday said ​that container transit along ‌its Balboa and Cristobal ports saw a positive trend towards recovery ‌following the slump in transit ‌seen in February after the government annulled key contracts and took ⁠control ​of ⁠the administration of the ports.

The Balboa port, ⁠on the country's Pacific coast, ​saw container transit reach 221,536 moves ⁠in May from the 153,840 registered ⁠in ​March, while the port of Colon, on ⁠the Atlantic coast, saw container transit hit ⁠71,096 ⁠in May compared to March's 46,408.

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