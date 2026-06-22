Panama's Balboa, Cristobal ports see recovery in container transit

Panamas Ports Authority On Monday Said That Container Transit Along Its Balboa And Cristobal Ports Saw A Positive Trend Towards Recovery Following The Slump In Transit Seen In February After The Government Annulled Key Contracts And Took Control Of The Administration Of The Ports The Balboa Port

Panama's ​Ports ‌Authority on Monday said ​that container transit along ‌its Balboa and Cristobal ports saw a positive trend towards recovery ‌following the slump in transit ‌seen in February after the government annulled key contracts and took ⁠control ​of ⁠the administration of the ports.

The Balboa port, ⁠on the country's Pacific coast, ​saw container transit reach 221,536 moves ⁠in May from the 153,840 registered ⁠in ​March, while the port of Colon, on ⁠the Atlantic coast, saw container transit hit ⁠71,096 ⁠in May compared to March's 46,408.