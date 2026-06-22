Panama's Balboa, Cristobal ports see recovery in container transit
Panama's container transit at Balboa and Cristobal ports has shown a positive trend towards recovery after a slump in February, with significant increases in May.
- Country:
- Panama
Panama's Ports Authority on Monday said that container transit along its Balboa and Cristobal ports saw a positive trend towards recovery following the slump in transit seen in February after the government annulled key contracts and took control of the administration of the ports.
The Balboa port, on the country's Pacific coast, saw container transit reach 221,536 moves in May from the 153,840 registered in March, while the port of Colon, on the Atlantic coast, saw container transit hit 71,096 in May compared to March's 46,408.