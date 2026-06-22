Belgium issues visas to Taliban delegation for EU meeting

Belgium has issued limited territorial and duration visas to a Taliban delegation to attend an EU meeting on migration in Brussels, with the exact date kept secret for security reasons.

Reuters | Belgium Has Issued Five Visas To A Taliban Delegation To Attend An Eu Meeting On Migration In Brussels | Updated: 22-06-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 21:26 IST
Belgium issues visas to Taliban delegation for EU meeting
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Belgium ​has ‌issued five ​visas to a Taliban delegation ‌to attend an EU meeting on migration in Brussels, ‌the Foreign Ministry spokesperson ‌said on Monday

"These are visas with limited territorial ⁠validity ​and limited ⁠duration: only for Belgium ... and ⁠only for a single day," ​a Belgian Foreign Ministry ⁠spokesperson said in a statement, ⁠adding ​that the exact date of the ⁠visit will not be communicated ⁠for ⁠security reasons.

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