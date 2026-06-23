London shares at over one-week low on rate hike concerns; leadership in focus
London's FTSE indexes plummeted to a one-week low on Tuesday, driven by global market weakness and dampened risk-taking amid interest rate hike concerns.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
London's FTSE indexes dropped to a more than one-week low on Tuesday, tracking weakness in global markets as prospects of interest rate hikes dampened risk-taking, while investors remained keen on who would be Britain's next leader.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.7% to its lowest since June 12 at 0919 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 fell 1.8% to its lowest since June 10.