London shares at over one-week low on rate hike concerns; leadership in focus

Londons Ftse Indexes Dropped To A More Than Oneweek Low On Tuesday

London's FTSE indexes dropped to a more than one-week low on Tuesday, tracking weakness in global markets as prospects of interest rate hikes dampened risk-taking, while investors remained keen on who would be Britain's next leader.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell ‌0.7% to its lowest since June 12 at 0919 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 fell 1.8% to its ‌lowest since June 10.