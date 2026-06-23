EIB Backs Tallinn With €125 Million for Major City Upgrades

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved a €125 million loan to the City of Tallinn, providing significant support for a wide-ranging investment programme designed to improve infrastructure, public services, and urban spaces across the Estonian capital through to 2030.

The financing will help fund a series of projects that include modernising schools and social facilities, upgrading transport networks, and enhancing parks and public areas. City officials say the investments are intended to meet the needs of a growing population while strengthening Tallinn's position as Estonia's leading economic and transport centre.

Long-Term Investment Plan Focuses on Growth and Quality of Life

The loan has been arranged as a framework financing package, giving Tallinn flexibility to direct funding toward projects as they move from planning to construction. The EIB contribution represents about 45% of the programme's estimated total cost of €278 million.

Projects included in the investment pipeline cover a broad range of sectors. Planned works include the construction and renovation of schools, sports centres, and cultural facilities, alongside upgrades to roads, cycling routes, pedestrian infrastructure, and public transport systems. The programme also includes urban regeneration initiatives and the development of public spaces aimed at making the city more attractive and accessible.

EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer said the agreement builds on a strong partnership between the bank and Tallinn, adding that the investment programme is expected to bring tangible improvements to infrastructure, mobility, and public services that will benefit residents and businesses alike.

Climate Goals Remain a Key Part of the Programme

A substantial share of the planned spending carries environmental benefits, with around 58% of total investment expected to contribute to climate and sustainability objectives. While the loan remains flexible enough to support projects across different sectors, city leaders have identified greener transport options, improved public infrastructure, and sustainable urban development as important priorities.

Tallinn Mayor Peeter Raudsepp said capital cities must continue investing to remain competitive and attractive for both businesses and residents. He noted that infrastructure, education, and long-term development projects play a major role in driving economic growth and attracting investment.

The remainder of the funding for the programme will come from the city's own resources and other financing sources, including European Union funds. The new agreement marks the fifth financing partnership between Tallinn and the European Investment Bank since 2008. Previous loans have also supported urban development projects, reflecting a partnership that has played a role in shaping the city's growth over nearly two decades.