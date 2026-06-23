Ntshavheni Calls for People-Centred Security at BRICS Meeting

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has called on BRICS nations to place vulnerable communities at the centre of global security strategies, arguing that issues such as climate change, food security, health equity and information integrity should be treated as core security concerns. Speaking at the 16th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisors and High Representatives on National Security in India, Ntshavheni said traditional views of security must evolve to address challenges that directly affect people's daily lives.

She warned that worsening climate change is increasing the frequency of droughts, floods and severe storms across the world, causing widespread damage to infrastructure, agriculture and livelihoods. According to the minister, these crises deepen inequality, displace communities and create conditions that can fuel instability and conflict. She urged BRICS nations to strengthen cooperation on climate resilience and disaster preparedness.

Africa's Stability Linked to Global Security

Ntshavheni stressed that climate security, food security and economic stability are closely connected, particularly in Africa, where many countries are highly vulnerable to environmental and economic disruptions. She cautioned that instability on the African continent would have consequences far beyond the region, affecting global security and development efforts.

The minister also highlighted South Africa's approach to a just transition, which seeks to balance environmental goals with economic and social realities. She said reducing emissions and modernising economies should not come at the cost of increased poverty or inequality.

A carefully managed transition, she noted, can create opportunities, strengthen democratic institutions and improve long-term stability. Poorly planned changes, on the other hand, risk placing additional pressure on communities that already face economic hardship.

Ntshavheni called for stronger support for local processing and beneficiation of Africa's critical minerals, saying the continent should move beyond exporting raw materials and instead participate more fully in the production of technologies needed for the green and digital economy.

BRICS Seen as Platform for Reform and Cooperation

The minister described BRICS as an important platform for advancing the interests of the Global South and promoting reforms in international governance systems. She said the grouping can play a greater role in mobilising affordable climate finance, strengthening regional value chains, improving pandemic preparedness and supporting climate-smart agriculture.

Ntshavheni added that these efforts should align with African development priorities, support the African Continental Free Trade Area and contribute to the African Union's Agenda 2063 vision of a prosperous, integrated and peaceful continent. She also warned against a global environment where international rules are applied inconsistently and shared challenges are addressed through fragmented responses. In such circumstances, she said, countries that have contributed the least to global crises often bear the greatest burden.