KNDS Sets Sights on IPO Listing in Frankfurt and Paris

Francogerman Defence Group Knds Said On Wednesday It Planned To List Its Shares In Frankfurt And Paris

Franco-German defense conglomerate KNDS announced plans for an initial public offering (IPO) across Frankfurt and Paris. The listing aims to raise the profile of KNDS, known for manufacturing Leopard 2 tanks and Caesar howitzers, with a company valuation estimated around 15 billion euros.

The IPO will involve selling 20% of KNDS's existing share capital. Germany intends to purchase a 40% stake at a premium above the IPO price as part of a deal ensuring parity with French stakeholders, according to a document revealed to Reuters.

This strategic move reflects Berlin's commitment to maintaining balanced Franco-German interests post-listing. Both the French state-owned GIAT and Germany’s development bank KfW will retain substantial 40% shares in KNDS, underscoring the long-term partnership between the two nations.