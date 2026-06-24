Kerala Assembly Clash Over PM SHRI Scheme Sparks Opposition Walkout

In a heated session of the Kerala Assembly, opposition MLAs staged a walkout over the Speaker's disallowance of a discussion on implementing the PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme. The opposition accused the Congress-led UDF government of reversing its pre-election stance on the contentious educational initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 12:22 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 12:22 IST
Kerala Assembly Clash Over PM SHRI Scheme Sparks Opposition Walkout
Keralam LoP Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo/Sabha TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events at the Kerala Assembly, opposition MLAs staged a walkout on Wednesday in protest against the Speaker's decision to block a discussion on the PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme. The walkout was led by LDF MLAs, following the Speaker's rejection of an adjournment motion notice submitted by P Prasad, KK Ramachandran, and PK Praveen.

Before their departure, Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan criticized Education Minister N Samsudheen's defense of the UDF government's actions. Vijayan accused the government of a 'shameful surrender' concerning the PM SHRI scheme, highlighting a shift from their election promises. Samsudheen countered, citing an MoU signed by the previous LDF government that restricted the state's withdrawal rights.

In a sharp exchange, Vijayan questioned the Congress-led UDF's decision to establish a Cabinet sub-committee for implementing the scheme, arguing it contradicts their prior opposition. He claimed the UDF's stance had shifted dramatically since assuming office, citing a lack of implementation progress despite Union and Supreme Court directives.

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