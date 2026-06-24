Greece's Fiery Challenge: Battling Wildfires Amid Climate Change

As Night Falls Over Mount Penteli And The Streetlights Of Greater Athens Wink In The Valley Below

As night descends over Mount Penteli, the team from Greece's forestry service faces the daunting task of monitoring the hills around Athens for wildfires. Despite the cool evening, indicative of a reprieve from the usual fire threats, uncertainty looms about the summer ahead.

Greece grapples with the intensifying impact of climate change, exacerbated by an understaffed forestry service. Over 2.5 million acres have been claimed by fires since 2000, driven by various causes. Recent efforts, aided by EU funds, have introduced more personnel and resources, although challenges remain formidable.

Mount Penteli's once-forested slopes mirror Greece's struggle to adapt. Replanting initiatives strive to revive barren lands, but repeated fires disrupt natural regeneration. The urgency of climate adaptation underscores activities, from tree planting to fire prevention, as residents and officials brace for inevitable fires.