Greece's Struggle Against Wildfires: A Fight to Preserve Its Landscape

Greece faces a daunting challenge in managing wildfires as climate change exacerbates the situation. Understaffed forestry services struggle to prevent fires, which have destroyed millions of acres, altering landscapes and causing severe environmental impacts. Despite increased funding and replanting efforts, the threat remains acute, particularly around Mount Penteli.

Devdiscourse News Desk | As Night Falls Over Mount Penteli And The Streetlights Of Greater Athens Wink In The Valley Below | Updated: 24-06-2026 13:04 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 13:04 IST
Greece's Struggle Against Wildfires: A Fight to Preserve Its Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As the sun sets on Mount Penteli, overlooking Athens, a small team from Greece's forestry service embarks on a daunting mission: surveying the fire-prone hills for signs of wildfire. Recent climate changes have made this crucial task increasingly challenging, undermining forest management and causing severe environmental repercussions.

Since 2000, nearly 2.5 million acres have burned in Greece, largely due to negligence and arson. Economic austerity compounded the problem, slashing forestry positions. Recently, the government injected resources to bolster fire-fighting efforts, including the hiring of additional staff and investing in modern technology, yet the challenges remain formidable.

The landscape around Athens, including Mount Penteli, has profoundly suffered. Intense fires have left the area largely barren, vulnerable to flooding, and struggling to maintain its ecosystems. The government has embarked on replanting initiatives, but with climate changes accelerating, effective, long-term adaptation strategies are crucial.

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