Greece's Struggle Against Wildfires: A Fight to Preserve Its Landscape

As Night Falls Over Mount Penteli And The Streetlights Of Greater Athens Wink In The Valley Below

As the sun sets on Mount Penteli, overlooking Athens, a small team from Greece's forestry service embarks on a daunting mission: surveying the fire-prone hills for signs of wildfire. Recent climate changes have made this crucial task increasingly challenging, undermining forest management and causing severe environmental repercussions.

Since 2000, nearly 2.5 million acres have burned in Greece, largely due to negligence and arson. Economic austerity compounded the problem, slashing forestry positions. Recently, the government injected resources to bolster fire-fighting efforts, including the hiring of additional staff and investing in modern technology, yet the challenges remain formidable.

The landscape around Athens, including Mount Penteli, has profoundly suffered. Intense fires have left the area largely barren, vulnerable to flooding, and struggling to maintain its ecosystems. The government has embarked on replanting initiatives, but with climate changes accelerating, effective, long-term adaptation strategies are crucial.