LDA Cracks Down After Aliganj Fire Tragedy: Seals Coaching Institute

In response to the devastating fire in Lucknow's Aliganj area, which resulted in 15 fatalities, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has mandated the closure of a coaching center linked to the incident. The building, part of a chain, is to be sealed by 4 PM on Wednesday, with students instructed to vacate beforehand.

Authorities identified multiple irregularities, noting that the property, sanctioned as office space, was improperly used as a coaching center, flouting approved building norms. Serious safety breaches have emerged, putting the lives of students at risk, according to officials.

The LDA has demanded that building owners provide an explanation within 15 days, warning of potential demolition under the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act if ignored. This measure, termed 'bulldozer action,' arises from commercial activities conducted in a space designated for residential use.

The building's owner, Virendra Shukla, has been placed in judicial custody despite initial health-related delays. He was deemed medically fit for detention following an examination.

The State Police, LDA, and the fire department are thoroughly inspecting the area's coaching centers. CFO Lucknow Ankush Mittal assured that stringent checks are ongoing and any major safety deficiencies could lead to additional sealing actions. The crackdown stems from a fire in a three-story building, causing the tragic loss of students, trainees, and staff.