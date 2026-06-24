Karnataka Under Radar: Terror Link Bust

In a significant development, Karnataka Police have apprehended a 20-year-old migrant worker named Suhail, originally from Uttar Pradesh, amid suspicions of involvement in terror-related activities. The arrest, announced by Davanagere Superintendent of Police Shekhar HT, hints at connections with a Pakistan-based group.

The suspect, who had settled in the region roughly two weeks ago, was employed as a painter at a local factory, residing in a rented house. His arrest by Harihara Rural Police in the Davanagere district is part of a larger security sweep occurring across the state, following the detainment of two other suspects in Tumkur and Davangere city. These arrests stemmed from credible intelligence received regarding potential terror links.

Superintendent Shekhar HT confirmed that Suhail's phone revealed contacts with foreign entities linked to terror activities on social media, though no direct organizational ties have been established. The investigation is ongoing, with local law enforcement collaborating with national agencies to uncover the depth of these connections. Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge acknowledged the swift action based on intelligence reports, emphasizing the importance of this investigation in understanding the broader network's operations.