Ukrainian Drones Attacked The Main Substation At Sevastopol Power Plant In Russiaheld Crimea Overnight

In a strategic overnight operation, Ukrainian drones launched an assault on the main substation of the Sevastopol power plant in Crimea, which remains under Russian control.

Commander Robert Brovdi of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces revealed the attack on Wednesday, stating that the drone units successfully targeted 48 military positions.

The operation extended across both Russian territories and occupied regions in Ukraine's south, marking a significant move in the ongoing conflict.