Ukrainian Drones Strike Key Crimean Power Station

Ukrainian drones targeted the Sevastopol power plant's main substation in Crimea, a region controlled by Russia. Robert Brovdi, commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, announced that 48 military targets were effectively hit in Russia and occupied areas in southern Ukraine overnight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukrainian Drones Attacked The Main Substation At Sevastopol Power Plant In Russiaheld Crimea Overnight | Updated: 24-06-2026 13:03 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 13:03 IST
Ukrainian Drones Strike Key Crimean Power Station
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In a strategic overnight operation, Ukrainian drones launched an assault on the main substation of the Sevastopol power plant in Crimea, which remains under Russian control.

Commander Robert Brovdi of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces revealed the attack on Wednesday, stating that the drone units successfully targeted 48 military positions.

The operation extended across both Russian territories and occupied regions in Ukraine's south, marking a significant move in the ongoing conflict.

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