MSCI's Review Extension: A Mixed Blessing for Indonesian Equities

MSCI’s delay in reviewing Indonesian equities offers regulators more time for reform but does little to attract long-term investors. Despite recent changes, the market suffers with a 30% drop this year. As reforms proceed, the potential downgrade looms, with investor skepticism persisting amid fiscal concerns and economic instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Fivemonth Extension To Index Provider Mscis Review Of Indonesian Equities Gives Jakarta Regulators A Longer Runway For Reforms | Updated: 24-06-2026 11:56 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 11:56 IST
MSCI's Review Extension: A Mixed Blessing for Indonesian Equities
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International index provider MSCI has granted a five-month extension for its evaluation of Indonesian equities, providing Jakarta regulators more time for necessary reforms. However, investors caution that this delay does little to draw long-term capital back to a struggling market.

The MSCI's review postponement to November, which impacts the benchmark index's performance, sees Indonesia maintaining its emerging market classification for now. The country has seen a staggering 30% decline in its stock market this year, resulting from consistent foreign outflows and fiscal challenges that threaten the rupiah's stability.

Market experts emphasize that staying in the emerging market category holds significance but doesn't guarantee an automatic rebound in investor confidence or halt the capital outflows. Executives warn that without tangible advancements by November, a consultation on a downgrade could still be on the cards.

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