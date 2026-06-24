MSCI's Review Extension: A Mixed Blessing for Indonesian Equities

International index provider MSCI has granted a five-month extension for its evaluation of Indonesian equities, providing Jakarta regulators more time for necessary reforms. However, investors caution that this delay does little to draw long-term capital back to a struggling market.

The MSCI's review postponement to November, which impacts the benchmark index's performance, sees Indonesia maintaining its emerging market classification for now. The country has seen a staggering 30% decline in its stock market this year, resulting from consistent foreign outflows and fiscal challenges that threaten the rupiah's stability.

Market experts emphasize that staying in the emerging market category holds significance but doesn't guarantee an automatic rebound in investor confidence or halt the capital outflows. Executives warn that without tangible advancements by November, a consultation on a downgrade could still be on the cards.