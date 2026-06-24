Winston Peters Calls for United Approach to Racing Industry Reform

The report, prepared by the TAB New Zealand Racing Advisory Committee, outlines a range of proposed changes aimed at improving the long-term sustainability of the racing industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 24-06-2026 13:32 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 13:32 IST
Winston Peters Calls for United Approach to Racing Industry Reform
With a General Election approaching, Peters indicated that major legislative changes are not currently at the top of the Government’s agenda. Image Credit: Stuff
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Racing Minister Winston Peters is calling on New Zealand's racing sector to strengthen cooperation and develop a shared vision for the future following the release of a major industry reform report. The report, prepared by the TAB New Zealand Racing Advisory Committee, outlines a range of proposed changes aimed at improving the long-term sustainability of the racing industry.

Peters said there is broad agreement across the sector on the goal of creating a stronger future for racing. The challenge now lies in bringing key organisations together to turn recommendations into practical action. He also acknowledged the work of the Advisory Committee, noting the considerable effort and expertise involved in preparing the report.

Report highlights need for stronger alignment

According to the Minister, one of the report's key findings is the lack of alignment among some of the industry's major organisations. The report points to differences in priorities and approaches across parts of the sector, creating obstacles to progress on important reforms. Peters believes a more coordinated approach will be necessary if meaningful change is to be achieved.

He said successful reform requires cooperation rather than separate efforts by individual organisations. Shared goals, open communication and a willingness to work together will be critical if the industry wants to move forward. The Minister stressed that lasting improvements are more likely when all parties participate in developing solutions and agree on a common direction.

Industry expected to lead next phase of change

With a General Election approaching, Peters indicated that major legislative changes are not currently at the top of the Government's agenda. Instead, he wants industry leaders to use the coming months to build consensus and identify reforms that can be delivered under existing laws and regulations.

The Minister specifically called on the Advisory Committee, TAB New Zealand, New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing and Harness Racing New Zealand to engage constructively and develop a unified pathway for the sector. Peters said government intervention should only be considered when other options have been exhausted. In his view, the industry already has tools available to make progress on several of the changes being discussed. He encouraged stakeholders to demonstrate they can work collectively, align their priorities and present a clear strategy for the future before seeking further legislative support.

The Minister said the opportunity now exists for racing organisations to show leadership, strengthen relationships across the sector and build a more sustainable future for one of New Zealand's long-standing sporting industries.

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