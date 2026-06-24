Cinema Shelters: A Cinematic Escape from Switzerland's Blazing Heatwave
As a heatwave envelops Geneva, the elderly find solace in air-conditioned cinemas, part of a scheme offering free screenings to seniors. This initiative, backed by local authorities, has drawn in hundreds, providing a valued respite amid record-high temperatures that have descended earlier than usual.
Amidst a scorching heatwave in Geneva, cinemas have become an unexpected sanctuary for the elderly, offering free screenings and a respite from the blazing temperatures outside.
Local authorities, in collaboration with cinema managers, have initiated this program for those over 65, helping them escape the extreme heat. Hundreds have participated, embracing the cool refuge.
With this June projected to be one of the hottest on Swiss records, early and intense temperature spikes have marked a departure from typical summer patterns, according to MeteoSuisse.
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