European Powers Warn Against Chinese Maritime Activity Off Taiwan

Britain, France, and Germany have expressed concerns over China's recent actions off Taiwan's east coast, which they say threaten regional stability and freedom of navigation. China's coast guard operations, purportedly a response to Japan-Philippines talks, have elicited strong warnings from European nations, stressing the importance of maintaining navigational rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Britain | Updated: 24-06-2026 13:33 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 13:33 IST
European Powers Warn Against Chinese Maritime Activity Off Taiwan
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Britain, France, and Germany have raised concerns about China's recent coast guard patrols off the east coast of Taiwan.

The European nations caution that these actions threaten regional stability and maritime navigation freedoms.

China's operations coincide with Japan and the Philippines' maritime boundary discussions, which Beijing sees as involving its waters near Taiwan.

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