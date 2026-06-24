Murder Conspiracy Unraveled: The Dark Secrets Behind Pune Businessman's Death

Pune Rural Police are probing a murder plot involving businessman Ketan Agrawal. Allegedly planned by his associate Siya Goyal during a Lohagad Fort visit, the plot failed initially on June 14. Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, suspected of conspiring, remain in custody as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 14:07 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 14:07 IST
Murder Conspiracy Unraveled: The Dark Secrets Behind Pune Businessman's Death
Alleged accused Siya Goyal (Right) and Chetan Chaudhary (left)(Photo/Pune Police). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Pune Rural Police have revealed shocking developments in the murder case of businessman Ketan Agrawal. Officials suspect the plot was conceived during a visit to Lohagad Fort on May 31. Allegations point to Siya Goyal, who reportedly considered the murder upon seeing Agrawal near the edge of the fort.

Initial reports claim an attempt was made on June 14. During this attempt, Goyal allegedly tried to push Agrawal off the fort. After it failed, she raised an alarm about a snake sighting, trying to cover up the alleged push as an accident. Authorities have scrambled to piece together over 2,000 phone calls exchanged between the accused prior to the incident.

Further investigation sheds light on the relationship between Goyal and another suspect, Chetan Chaudhary. Meeting last year during a Diwali event, their friendship reportedly intensified over months. Goyal, under pressure to marry Agrawal, allegedly opted for a different path, pursuing a close relationship with Chaudhary while plotting Agrawal's elimination. Police continue to delve deeper as both suspects remain in custody till June 29.

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