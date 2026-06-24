Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge Challenges BJP's Economic Critique Amid Infrastructure Debate

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge criticized BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, countering his call for infrastructure transparency with demands for accountability from the central government. The exchange underscores the intensifying political conflict between Karnataka's Congress-led state government and the BJP, with both sides arguing over development, economic governance, and transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 14:08 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 14:08 IST
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge Challenges BJP's Economic Critique Amid Infrastructure Debate
Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge launched a spirited critique of BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who called for a "white paper" on Bengaluru's infrastructure. Kharge countered by calling on Surya to seek accountability from the Centre concerning economic promises such as 'Acche Din,' currency valuation, and unfulfilled job creation pledges.

In a media interaction, Kharge emphasized that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, being from Karnataka, positions the Centre to address fiscal policies impacting the state. He pointed out Karnataka's economic performance, asserting it surpasses the national metric. Kharge urged transparency from the Modi government and quipped about the BJP's hesitance in unveiling details regarding central projects and policies.

The exchange followed Surya's demand for a white paper from Karnataka's Minister for Greater Bengaluru Development, Krishna Byre Gowda, on the financial outlay regarding city road repairs. Amidst ongoing metro infrastructure issues, Kharge's remarks expanded to the RSS's transparency in governance, challenging the NGO's openness about its finances and legal standing as it commemorates a century of existence.

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