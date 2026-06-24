Euro Zone Inflation Signals Calm in German Bund Yields
The 10-year German Bund yield remained low, holding at its lowest level in 11 weeks due to controlled euro zone inflation expectations. ECB President Christine Lagarde's assurance of stable inflation and recent data contributed to the decline, contrasting with rising U.S. Treasury yields driven by hawkish sentiment.
The 10-year German Bund yield has been hovering near its lowest level in 11 weeks, amid expectations that euro zone inflation will stay relatively stable, thus reducing the necessity for significant ECB policy tightening. Currently, the euro zone benchmark stands at 2.91%, having slightly decreased over the day to its lowest point since early April.
ECB President Christine Lagarde recently addressed the European Parliament, noting there is no substantial evidence that inflation will rise enough to require stronger policy measures. This statement, along with soft inflation indicators from business activity data, contributed to nearly an 8 basis point drop this week.
Markets expect another ECB rate hike later this year, though a third hike in 2026 appears unlikely. Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve sentiment has turned more hawkish, causing a rise in Treasury yields, with the U.S. 10-year yield at 4.48%, significantly higher than its German counterpart. Short-dated euro zone debt remains stable, while longer-dated yields like Germany's 30-year have also seen minimal decline.
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