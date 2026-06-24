Diplomatic Delays: Awaiting U.S. Envoys in Ukraine Peace Talks

The Kremlin anticipates resuming Ukraine peace talks with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, currently tasked with Iran negotiations. Russia values their constructive approach amidst mounting tensions from unfulfilled U.S.-Russia understandings. The stalemate persists as Kyiv refuses territorial concessions despite past 'Spirit of Anchorage' discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Kremlin Said On Wednesday That Us Envoys Steve Witkoff And Jared Kushner Were Busy With Other Issues | Updated: 24-06-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 15:27 IST
Diplomatic Delays: Awaiting U.S. Envoys in Ukraine Peace Talks
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The Kremlin signaled readiness to resume Ukraine peace talks as soon as U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner conclude their current duties with Iran negotiations.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the envoys' previous efforts 'highly constructive,' emphasizing Russia's appreciation for their balanced deliberations amid rising tensions over unaddressed U.S.-Russia agreements.

Frustrations linger regarding the 'Spirit of Anchorage' negotiations, with Russia suggesting past dialogue implied potential troop withdrawals from Donbas, a notion Ukraine strongly rebuffs unless forced into negotiations by combat.

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