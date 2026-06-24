Lavrov Affirms Russia's Commitment to the 'Spirit of Anchorage'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reaffirmed Russia's dedication to understandings made between Presidents Putin and Trump at an Alaska summit. Lavrov emphasized Moscow's unwillingness to change interim decisions. The discussions involve Ukraine's forces withdrawing from Donbas, which Kyiv opposes without resistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Said On Wednesday That Russia Remained Committed To Understandings Reached Between Presidents Vladimir Putin And Donald Trump At A Summit In Alaska Last August And Was Not Willing To Take Any Other Interim Decisions Or Bend To Ultimatums Russian Officials Regularly Refer To The Socalled Spirit Of Anchorage Shorthand | Updated: 24-06-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 15:21 IST
Lavrov Affirms Russia's Commitment to the 'Spirit of Anchorage'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on Wednesday that Russia remains dedicated to the agreements established last August between President Vladimir Putin and former U.S. President Donald Trump during a summit in Alaska.

Lavrov emphasized that Moscow is not prepared to make any temporary concessions or comply with any ultimatums. Analysts describe the so-called "Spirit of Anchorage" as a potential understanding where Ukrainian forces would retreat from remaining parts of Donbas in exchange for a halt in hostilities by Moscow elsewhere.

The specifics of this agreement remain a point of contention, as Kyiv has steadfastly refused to surrender any territory without conflict.

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