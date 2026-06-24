Trump Criticizes Oil Companies Amid Falling Pump Prices

US President Donald Trump has voiced his frustration over American oil companies' failure to lower gasoline pump prices, despite the reduced cost of oil. In a post on Truth Social, Trump accused these companies of 'gouging' consumers and demanded prices be lowered more swiftly, prompting him to direct the Department of Justice to probe into the matter.

This sharp critique comes as oil prices experience a downward trend, with US WTI trading around $72 and Brent crude hovering at $75.6. This decline contrasts sharply with the high price period during the peak of West Asian conflict. The recent peace agreement between the US and Iran has effectively pacified the region after nearly four months of turmoil, while the lifting of sanctions on Iranian oil exports has stimulated the energy markets.

The temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz had led to chaotic forecasts, with experts predicting crude oil prices could soar to $200 if hostilities prolonged. Pump prices remain a critical issue for Trump and the Republican Party as they approach the upcoming mid-term elections. With US inflation peaking, the economic repercussions of the Iran conflict have hit US consumers hard, crimping household budgets and dampening consumer sentiment.

On the monetary front, the US Federal Reserve, now under Kevin Warsh's leadership, signaled potential interest rate hikes in its June policy statement due to growing inflation concerns. A key inflation indicator, closely observed by the Federal Reserve, is due for release this week and will be pivotal in shaping future monetary policy.