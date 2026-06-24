Inauguration of Rairangpur Sports Stadium: A Leap Towards Sporting Excellence in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu unveiled the Rairangpur Sports Stadium in Odisha, offering state-of-the-art infrastructure to athletes. This facility aims to foster grassroots sports, providing professional-level amenities such as a FIFA-standard football field, a certified running track, tennis courts, and high-mast lighting for evening events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 13:50 IST
Inauguration of Rairangpur Sports Stadium: A Leap Towards Sporting Excellence in Odisha
PM Modi Inaugurates International-Standard Sports Stadium in President Droupadi Murmu's Hometown. Image Credit: ANI

NEW DELHI, INDIA, June 24: In a significant move to elevate sports infrastructure in Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside President Droupadi Murmu, inaugurated the Rairangpur Sports Stadium. This development marks a major step in bolstering grassroots sports and creating new opportunities for aspiring athletes in the region.

The stadium, situated in Rairangpur—President Murmu's hometown—boasts international-standard facilities, eliminating the need for athletes to relocate to urban centers for high-end training. Equipped with a FIFA-standard football field and a World Athletics-certified running track, the complex supports professional-level training across diverse sports disciplines, including tennis and pickleball.

High-mast lighting enhances the venue's utility during evening events, ensuring a conducive environment for uninterrupted sports activities. The stadium, developed by Great SportsTech, positions itself as a regional hub, fostering athletic talent and promoting a culture of fitness and discipline. It symbolizes a milestone in Odisha's sporting journey, nurturing emerging talent for national and international platforms.

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