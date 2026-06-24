Suntec's Dealer Meet 2026: Empowering a Sustainable Heating Future

Suntec successfully hosted its annual Dealer Meet 2026 in the scenic town of Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, drawing authorized dealers and channel partners from across India to discuss the future of energy-efficient heating technologies. The two-day event focused on promoting advanced Heat Pump solutions and strengthened Suntec's national dealer network.

The gathering served as a strategic forum for collaboration, market insight sharing, and business growth discussions, with a strong emphasis on the increasing adoption of Heat Pumps and Burners in industrial and commercial settings. Suntec's leadership presented the company’s growth achievements and expansion plans, highlighting the rise in demand for sustainable heating amid ongoing industry shifts.

A major highlight was a comprehensive presentation on Suntec's advanced Heat Pump solutions, showcasing their energy-saving capabilities and diverse applications across various sectors. Managing Director Siddharth Vadodaria underscored the company's mission to provide cost-effective, environmentally-friendly heating technologies. The event also featured interactive sessions and recognized outstanding dealers, underscoring Suntec's commitment to innovation and dealer engagement in the sustainable heating market.