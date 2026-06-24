Suntec's Dealer Meet 2026: Empowering a Sustainable Heating Future

Suntec held its annual Dealer Meet 2026 in Kasauli, focusing on the future of energy-efficient heating technologies. The event united dealers and channel partners to explore advanced Heat Pump solutions, discuss market insights, and strategize on business growth, emphasizing sustainable and cost-effective heating systems for industrial and commercial applications across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasauli (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 24-06-2026 13:55 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 13:55 IST
Suntec's Dealer Meet 2026: Empowering a Sustainable Heating Future
Dealer Meet 2026 served as a platform for Suntec to present its next-generation heat pump solutions and strengthen collaborations aimed at driving sustainable heating across India. Image Credit: ANI

Suntec successfully hosted its annual Dealer Meet 2026 in the scenic town of Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, drawing authorized dealers and channel partners from across India to discuss the future of energy-efficient heating technologies. The two-day event focused on promoting advanced Heat Pump solutions and strengthened Suntec's national dealer network.

The gathering served as a strategic forum for collaboration, market insight sharing, and business growth discussions, with a strong emphasis on the increasing adoption of Heat Pumps and Burners in industrial and commercial settings. Suntec's leadership presented the company’s growth achievements and expansion plans, highlighting the rise in demand for sustainable heating amid ongoing industry shifts.

A major highlight was a comprehensive presentation on Suntec's advanced Heat Pump solutions, showcasing their energy-saving capabilities and diverse applications across various sectors. Managing Director Siddharth Vadodaria underscored the company's mission to provide cost-effective, environmentally-friendly heating technologies. The event also featured interactive sessions and recognized outstanding dealers, underscoring Suntec's commitment to innovation and dealer engagement in the sustainable heating market.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
3
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
4
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Shock, Empty Credit, No Land: Africa’s Women Farmers Face Triple Threat

Why Measles Campaigns in Africa Need Better Data, Targeting and Follow-Up

Electric Vehicles in South Africa: Promise, Power Gaps and the Road to Grid Readiness

Why the Next Global Food Crisis Could Begin With a Geopolitical Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026