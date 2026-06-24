Ukraines Development Ministry Plans To Sign Deals For More Than Billion At Ukraine Recovery Conference In The Polish City Of Gdansk This Week

In a significant stride towards economic recovery, Ukraine's development ministry is set to finalize deals exceeding €1.5 billion at the Ukraine Recovery Conference held in Gdansk, Poland, this week.

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba announced that the agreements, comprising various memoranda and documents, symbolize a substantial success story for the nation's rebuilding efforts.

Regardless of external political factors, this move is considered a major advancement in Ukraine's path to recovery, highlighting the country's commitment to progressing its economic landscape.