India's Top Companies Witness Rs 11 Lakh Crore Valuation Dip in 2025

India's top 10 non-state-run companies saw their combined value plummet by Rs 11 lakh crore in 2025, landing at Rs 86 lakh crore, as per the latest Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 report. Although the decline is notable, these companies still account for nearly one-quarter of India's GDP.

Despite valuation pressures, the Indian corporate sector continues to show potential for long-term growth. Reliance Industries retained its position as the nation's most valuable firm, generating over Rs 1.8 lakh crore in the past year. Bajaj Finance emerged as the highest percentage value creator with a valuation of Rs 5.8 lakh crore.

The report highlights rapid economic shifts, with 95 new companies entering the list, adding Rs 18.45 lakh crore in value. Emerging trends include the rise of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities and the entrance of sports franchises like IPL teams into the corporate elite, reflecting India’s diverse and dynamic economic landscape.