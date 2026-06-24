Jannik Sinner Makes History as First Italian to Open Wimbledon Centre Court

Jannik Sinner will become the first Italian to open Centre Court at Wimbledon, following his 2025 singles win. Joining him, Iga Swiatek revisits her winning ground on day two. The tournament continues its legacy, celebrating legends like Bjorn Borg and new talents like Mirra Andreeva and Taylor Fritz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 16:16 IST
Jannik Sinner Makes History as First Italian to Open Wimbledon Centre Court
Jannik Sinner (Photo: Rolex). Image Credit: ANI
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As the doors open for another year of The Championships at Wimbledon, Italy's Jannik Sinner will step into history by becoming the first Italian to open play on Centre Court, a privilege reserved for the gentlemen's singles champion. At just 24, Sinner's anticipated return on Monday highlights his momentous 2025 victory.

Speaking about this forthcoming experience, Sinner expressed, "Opening play on Centre Court will be a goosebumps moment. The unique atmosphere here surpasses any other tennis court worldwide." Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek will set the tone on day two, reflecting on her landmark victory last year when she became the first Polish player to win the Venus Rosewater Dish.

Swiatek, part of the prestigious Rolex lineup, recollects, "Winning the trophy was indescribable. Adapting to grass courts pushed me to refine my technique. Knowing Rolex's historical connection with Wimbledon accentuated my win." With a history of notable figures like Bjorn Borg, the tournament is set to see new stars like Mirra Andreeva and Taylor Fritz compete for titles, adding to Wimbledon's enduring legacy.

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