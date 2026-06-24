Bian Zhigang Under Investigation: A New Chapter in China's Anti-Corruption Campaign

Bian Zhigang, deputy head of China's defence and space administration, is under investigation for serious violations. This scrutiny is part of China's extensive anti-corruption campaign led by President Xi Jinping, which has seen numerous senior officials and military leaders investigated and penalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Deputy Head Of Chinas Defence Industry Administration And Its National Space Administration | Updated: 24-06-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 16:13 IST
Bian Zhigang Under Investigation: A New Chapter in China's Anti-Corruption Campaign

Bian Zhigang, the deputy head of China's defence and space administration, is currently under investigation for 'suspected serious violations of discipline and law', according to the country's anti-graft watchdog.

This development is a continuation of a comprehensive anti-corruption campaign spearheaded by President Xi Jinping, which has impacted numerous senior officials and military leaders.

Recently, two former Chinese defence ministers were sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve on graft charges, following a wave of inquiries into state-owned arms manufacturer executives, weapons researchers, and nuclear scientists.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
3
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
4
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Shock, Empty Credit, No Land: Africa’s Women Farmers Face Triple Threat

Why Measles Campaigns in Africa Need Better Data, Targeting and Follow-Up

Electric Vehicles in South Africa: Promise, Power Gaps and the Road to Grid Readiness

Why the Next Global Food Crisis Could Begin With a Geopolitical Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026