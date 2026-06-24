Bian Zhigang Under Investigation: A New Chapter in China's Anti-Corruption Campaign

The Deputy Head Of Chinas Defence Industry Administration And Its National Space Administration

Bian Zhigang, the deputy head of China's defence and space administration, is currently under investigation for 'suspected serious violations of discipline and law', according to the country's anti-graft watchdog.

This development is a continuation of a comprehensive anti-corruption campaign spearheaded by President Xi Jinping, which has impacted numerous senior officials and military leaders.

Recently, two former Chinese defence ministers were sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve on graft charges, following a wave of inquiries into state-owned arms manufacturer executives, weapons researchers, and nuclear scientists.