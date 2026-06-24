Bian Zhigang Under Investigation: A New Chapter in China's Anti-Corruption Campaign
Bian Zhigang, deputy head of China's defence and space administration, is under investigation for serious violations. This scrutiny is part of China's extensive anti-corruption campaign led by President Xi Jinping, which has seen numerous senior officials and military leaders investigated and penalized.
Bian Zhigang, the deputy head of China's defence and space administration, is currently under investigation for 'suspected serious violations of discipline and law', according to the country's anti-graft watchdog.
This development is a continuation of a comprehensive anti-corruption campaign spearheaded by President Xi Jinping, which has impacted numerous senior officials and military leaders.
Recently, two former Chinese defence ministers were sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve on graft charges, following a wave of inquiries into state-owned arms manufacturer executives, weapons researchers, and nuclear scientists.
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