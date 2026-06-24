Unraveling the Gazprom Germania Affair: Allegations of Sabotage and Energy Security

German Federal Prosecutors Said On Wednesday That Searches Were Carried Out On Suspicion Of Attempted Sabotage In Connection With The Windingup Of Gazproms German Unit There Are Suspicions That The Sale And Liquidation Were Intended To Disrupt The Gas Supply In Germany

German federal prosecutors have initiated investigations into potential sabotage relating to Gazprom's German unit, according to a statement made Wednesday. The prosecutors suspect that the sale and dismantling of the unit in 2022 aimed to disrupt Germany's gas supply.

Amid the 2022 Russia-Ukraine conflict, Germany accelerated efforts to curtail its dependency on Russian gas. At that time, Gazprom Germania held about 25% of Germany's gas storage. Shareholders effectively separated it from its Russian parent company.

A previously unconnected Moscow-based entity became the owner and immediately ordered the unit's liquidation, leading to charges against a Russian national. Subsequently, the German government placed Gazprom Germania under provisional trusteeship, gaining operational control.