Unraveling the Gazprom Germania Affair: Allegations of Sabotage and Energy Security
Federal prosecutors in Germany are investigating suspicions of attempted sabotage involving the liquidation of Gazprom's German unit, amid concerns over disrupted gas supply. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, fears of Moscow weaponizing energy led to German efforts to reduce reliance on Russian gas.
German federal prosecutors have initiated investigations into potential sabotage relating to Gazprom's German unit, according to a statement made Wednesday. The prosecutors suspect that the sale and dismantling of the unit in 2022 aimed to disrupt Germany's gas supply.
Amid the 2022 Russia-Ukraine conflict, Germany accelerated efforts to curtail its dependency on Russian gas. At that time, Gazprom Germania held about 25% of Germany's gas storage. Shareholders effectively separated it from its Russian parent company.
A previously unconnected Moscow-based entity became the owner and immediately ordered the unit's liquidation, leading to charges against a Russian national. Subsequently, the German government placed Gazprom Germania under provisional trusteeship, gaining operational control.
ALSO READ
-
Friedrich Merz Pushes for Pension Reform by Year's End
-
KNDS Gears Up for €15 Billion Defence IPO in Frankfurt and Paris
-
KNDS Announces Landmark IPO in Frankfurt and Paris
-
Germany Considers Social Media Ban for Under-13s: A Step Towards Digital Safety
-
Unmasking the Disruption: The Gazprom Germania Liquidation Saga