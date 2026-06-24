Farewell to Ducati: Bagnaia's Legacy and Future

Francesco Bagnaia is set to leave Ducati at the end of the 2026 MotoGP season, capping off an eight-year tenure that saw him become the team's most successful rider. Known for his elegant riding style, he clinched the 2022 championship, ending Ducati's 15-year title drought.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Francesco Bagnaia Will Leave Ducati At The End Of The Motogp Season After An Eightyear Stint With The Italian Manufacturer | Updated: 24-06-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 16:18 IST
Farewell to Ducati: Bagnaia's Legacy and Future
Francesco Bagnaia

Francesco Bagnaia will part ways with Ducati at the conclusion of the 2026 MotoGP season, following an impressive eight-year spell that began in 2019. Bagnaia’s time with Ducati will be remembered for ending a long-standing title drought when he won the 2022 championship.

Bagnaia, affectionately called 'Pecco', will race his final event for Ducati at the Valencia Grand Prix. Ducati Motor Holding CEO Claudio Domenicali praised Bagnaia's professionalism and riding style, which endeared him to many fans.

Bagnaia approaches this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix trailing the championship leader by 53 points, having recently secured a podium finish in the Czech Grand Prix. His clean overtakes and determination have been hallmarks of his racing career.

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