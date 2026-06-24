Resurgence in German Business Morale Signals Economic Optimism

German business morale rose in June, with companies feeling more positive about their current situation, according to a survey by the Ifo institute. The business climate index increased slightly, driven by an improved assessment of the current situation, despite still being below pre-war levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | German Business Morale Rose In June | Updated: 24-06-2026 14:46 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 14:46 IST
Resurgence in German Business Morale Signals Economic Optimism
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In June, German business morale saw an uptick, as revealed by a survey disclosed on Wednesday. Companies expressed more confidence in their current standings than any time in nearly two years, according to the Ifo institute's report.

The Ifo business climate index rose to 85.6 from a revised 85.0 in May, matching a Reuters forecast. This modest rise was driven mostly by a more favorable assessment of the present economic situation, although future expectations showed only limited improvement.

The hope expressed by business leaders stems from an anticipated easing of global political tensions. This optimism was evident across all business sectors, although overall morale has not yet returned to pre-conflict levels.

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