SK Hynix's $29 Billion Aspirations: Fuelling the AI Chip Boom

South Korean technology powerhouse SK Hynix is poised to raise approximately USD29 billion through the listing of American Depository Receipts (ADRs) on Nasdaq, according to a report by Reuters. This strategic move comes in response to a dramatic surge, over 300 percent, in the company's stock, attributed to heightened demand for advanced memory chips essential for AI servers. The funds are anticipated to support an expansion in chip manufacturing capacity and broaden the company's investor base.

According to The Korea Economic Daily, SK Hynix is preparing to issue shares locally in South Korea, which will be held at the Korea Securities Depository. These shares will serve as the underlying assets for the ADRs. The US listing process could be finalized as early as the following month. Notably, SK Hynix stocks rebounded slightly on Wednesday, climbing around 1 percent after a steep 12 percent decline on Tuesday, a trend that also affected rival Samsung. The dip in AI-related stocks stemmed from broader concerns regarding the escalating costs tied to AI development as corporations invest massively in computing infrastructure.

The soaring demand for high-bandwidth memory chips, driven by major cloud operators like Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft, has pushed prices upward. As a result, consumer-facing companies such as Apple may increase product prices amid a memory chip shortage, as stated by CEO Tim Cook in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. Leveraging its ongoing partnership, chip giant Nvidia relies on SK Hynix's memory solutions for its advanced AI processors, including the cutting-edge Blackwell GPU. This collaboration aims to further bolster the memory chip ecosystem.

The pressure on memory chip stocks has heightened despite their impressive performance earlier this year. On Tuesday, shares of the American chipmaker Micron saw a dramatic 13 percent drop, marking its worst decline in a year. The burgeoning AI chip sector's capital-intensive nature and the concurrent massive data center buildouts have sparked investor apprehension regarding future revenue prospects, leading to a more cautious market sentiment.