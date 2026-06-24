Venezuela's Debt Dilemma: A Record Restructuring on the Horizon

Venezuela plans to disclose a $240 billion debt, exceeding expectations, as it prepares for a major debt restructuring. The country's default since 2017 sees it hiring Centerview Partners for assessment. Analysts worry this could affect bondholder recoveries amid a complex creditor landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Venezuela Is Set To Unveil A Largerthanexpected Debt Pile Of Billion As It Prepares For What Could Be The Biggest Sovereign Debt Restructuring On Record | Updated: 24-06-2026 15:44 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 15:44 IST
Venezuela's Debt Dilemma: A Record Restructuring on the Horizon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Venezuela is poised to announce a significant $240 billion debt, surpassing earlier estimates, as the nation embarks on what might be the most extensive sovereign debt restructuring in history, sources told the Financial Times.

The financially troubled country, which defaulted in 2017, has enlisted U.S.-based advisory firm Centerview Partners for a comprehensive evaluation of its debts. Originally projected between $150 billion and $200 billion by experts, the country's debt figure drew reactions from financial markets.

The Financial Times suggested that results, initially expected by June, now possibly arriving in July, could impact bondholder strategies amid concerns about recovery prospects, especially if claims extend beyond primary creditors.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
3
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
4
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Shock, Empty Credit, No Land: Africa’s Women Farmers Face Triple Threat

Why Measles Campaigns in Africa Need Better Data, Targeting and Follow-Up

Electric Vehicles in South Africa: Promise, Power Gaps and the Road to Grid Readiness

Why the Next Global Food Crisis Could Begin With a Geopolitical Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026