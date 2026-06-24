Venezuela's Debt Crisis: Unveiling a $240 Billion Conundrum

Venezuela is preparing to announce a staggering $240 billion debt, exceeding previous predictions. The country has been in default since 2017, complicating its debt restructuring efforts. The unexpected size of the debt could affect bondholders' recovery prospects. Venezuela's significant debt-to-GDP ratio further highlights its economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Venezuela Is Set To Unveil A Largerthanexpected Debt Pile Of Billion As It Prepares For What Could Be The Biggest Sovereign Debt Restructuring On Record | Updated: 24-06-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 17:33 IST
Venezuela's Debt Crisis: Unveiling a $240 Billion Conundrum
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Venezuela is set to announce a staggering $240 billion debt, exceeding previous predictions, as it gears up for possibly the largest sovereign debt restructuring to date. The Financial Times revealed these plans on Wednesday, citing anonymous sources.

Having defaulted since 2017, and with President Nicolas Maduro apprehended by U.S. forces in January, Venezuela collaborates with U.S. advisory firm Centerview Partners to evaluate its liabilities. The expected announcement, initially due by June's end, is now anticipated in early July.

The projected debt surpasses earlier estimates of $150 billion to $200 billion, influencing investor perspectives. Venezuela's bonds, influenced by Maduro's capture, witnessed minor gains after recent declines. Analysts from Tellimer cautioned that the higher-than-expected debt may impact bondholders' recovery assumptions, especially if creditor claims prove more extensive than foreseen.

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