Uyghur Women's Plight Exposed at UNHRC: A Call for Justice

At the UN's 62nd Human Rights Council session, the World Uyghur Congress highlighted China's coercive measures that separate Uyghur families. It urged attention to their struggles, drawing parallels with global movements. The report noted abuses, including forced sterilizations, affecting Uyghur women's rights and family unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 17:28 IST
Uyghur Women's Plight Exposed at UNHRC: A Call for Justice
Representative Image (Photo/@UNGeneva). Image Credit: ANI

At the recent 62nd Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, the World Uyghur Congress (WUC) drew significant attention to the dire situation faced by Uyghur women under Chinese rule. Speaking during the Interactive Dialogue with the UN Special Rapporteur on Violence against Women and Girls, WUC Vice President Zumretay Arkin underscored the harrowing conditions confronting Uyghur mothers, whose families have been cruelly separated due to China's oppressive policies in Xinjiang.

Arkin shed light on the troubling reality that many Uyghur families endure prolonged separations, often enduring years apart due to arbitrary detentions and travel restrictions. She cited examples from the Uyghur diaspora, particularly in Turkey, where some separated children have not seen their parents for over eight years, highlighting the emotional toll and violation of human rights these families experience.

The WUC further connected the plight of Uyghur women to global movements for justice, drawing comparisons to Argentina's Madres de la Plaza de Mayo and Mexico's Madres Buscadoras. Additionally, Arkin raised alarms over coercive reproductive practices reportedly imposed on Uyghur women, echoing similar concerns noted by the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women in their 2023 review of China.

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