Bridging the Gap: India-US Trade Talks Advance

India And The United States Have Discussed Pathways To Conclude An Interim Trade Deal

India and the United States are making strides towards an interim trade deal after discussions between Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, according to a statement by the Indian government on Wednesday.

The talks are a significant step towards mending bilateral relations amid growing diplomatic tensions. This follows the first meeting in over a year between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump during the G7 summit.

Despite substantial progress, challenges remain due to the ongoing U.S. Section 301 probe. The proposed deal focuses on reducing trade barriers and increasing purchases of American goods by India, even as a U.S. Supreme Court ruling complicates final negotiations.