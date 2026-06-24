Bridging the Gap: India-US Trade Talks Advance

India and the United States are working towards an interim trade agreement following discussions between Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The talks aim to resolve ongoing diplomatic tensions and build upon recent progress, with both sides committed to a commercially meaningful deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India And The United States Have Discussed Pathways To Conclude An Interim Trade Deal | Updated: 24-06-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 16:51 IST
Bridging the Gap: India-US Trade Talks Advance
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India and the United States are making strides towards an interim trade deal after discussions between Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, according to a statement by the Indian government on Wednesday.

The talks are a significant step towards mending bilateral relations amid growing diplomatic tensions. This follows the first meeting in over a year between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump during the G7 summit.

Despite substantial progress, challenges remain due to the ongoing U.S. Section 301 probe. The proposed deal focuses on reducing trade barriers and increasing purchases of American goods by India, even as a U.S. Supreme Court ruling complicates final negotiations.

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