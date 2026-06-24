India and U.S. Bolster Economic Ties Through Strategic Trade Talks

In a significant step to fortify economic relations, India's Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal concluded strategic discussions with U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer. Held in New Delhi, the meetings focused on accelerating bilateral trade talks and unlocking new potential for the India-U.S. economic alliance.

The morning meetings involved an in-depth analysis of existing trade strategies. Minister Goyal described the talks as 'constructive and forward-looking,' with both delegations working towards resolving ongoing trade issues and enhancing market access. Goyal, in a social media update, commended Ambassador Greer for his leadership in advancing these crucial discussions.

Core trade elements such as market access, digital trade, and supply chain resilience took center stage. Official statements highlighted both nations' intent to expand bilateral commerce amidst changing global trade dynamics. Significant growth in U.S.-India trade in 2025 underscores the potential of this strengthened partnership.