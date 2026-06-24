Easing Inflation Expectations Sends German Bund Yield to 3-Month Low
The 10-year German Bund yield fell to a three-month low amid expectations that euro zone inflation will remain under control, reducing the need for aggressive ECB policy tightening. ECB President Lagarde signaled no imminent inflation surge, affecting market sentiment and decreasing chances for future rate hikes.
The 10-year German Bund yield decreased to a three-month low, driven by investor sentiment that euro zone inflation will remain stable, minimizing the necessity for extensive policy tightening by the European Central Bank (ECB).
This decline follows remarks by ECB President Christine Lagarde, who indicated to the European Parliament that current data does not suggest an inflation uptick requiring forceful action. Business activity data supported this outlook, alongside a recent U.S.-Iran deal lowering oil prices.
The market now expects limited ECB rate hikes, with RBC Capital Markets forecasting fewer increases. Despite steady short-term yields, long-term debt yields have decreased as Europe's economy shows signs of optimism, in contrast to the more hawkish stance by the U.S. Federal Reserve.