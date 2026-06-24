Strait of Hormuz: New U.N. Scheme Rescues Stranded Ships

Ships Have Begun Sailing Through The Strait Of Hormuz Under A New Scheme By The Uns Shipping Agency To Evacuate Vessels Trapped There By The Conflict

A new scheme by the U.N.'s shipping agency has facilitated the first ships trapped in the Strait of Hormuz to safely sail through the region. This initiative follows months of negotiations and is expected to aid over 11,000 seafarers on hundreds of ships that were stranded due to the ongoing conflict.

The International Maritime Organization confirmed the movement of vessels under this plan, which takes advantage of a recently negotiated ceasefire framework between the U.S. and Iran. The plan features two routes for safe passage: a northern track via Iranian waters and a southern route coordinated by Oman and the United States.

Recent data shows several dry bulk and cargo ships have already passed through, with more than 35 other vessels preparing for transit. The initiative underscores the crucial roles played by international cooperation and detailed coordination to enhance maritime safety and navigation in this critical waterway.